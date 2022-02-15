St Lucia police confirms 3 Dead and 5 Injured in gun violence

SOURCE ST LUCIA TIMES – Saint Lucia police have confirmed that three people died, and five others, including an off-duty police officer, sustained injuries in a hail of gunfire at Coolie Town, Marigot, on Sunday night.

Police listed those who died as:

Janitor – Versia Alexander, 46 of China Town, Marigot.

Store Attendant – Tamara Edmund, 27, of Barre Denis

Deejay – Kervin Joseph of Fond Mange

Officers responded to the Coolie Town shooting report about 8:30 pm and said that initial reports indicate the incident involved more than one assailant.

Deputy Police Commissioner Wayne Charlery said there’s a plan to prevent any further escalation in the gun violence.

“We are now relying heavily on the Marigot Community to give us the necessary support so what we can restore a semblance of a safe community in Marigot by limiting the ability of the criminals to operate and the opportunities available to them,” Charlery disclosed.

Police Commissioner Milton Desir, asserting that to whom much is given, much is expected, noted that despite the Coolie Town incident, there has been constant police action to bring about crime reduction.

According to Desir, police seized about eighty illegal firearms last year and over 100 in 2020.

“We are aware of the continued incidents of violence and thus far we have been able to recover 13 illegal firearms and charged persons in connection with the seizures,” the Police Commissioner told the news conference.

He explained that some of the people are in custody, but the majority of them are on bail pending trial.