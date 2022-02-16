Police to investigate Prince Charles’ charity

SOURCE BBC – The Metropolitan Police is to investigate claims Prince Charles’ charity offered honours help to a Saudi citizen.
The force said it is investigating alleged offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.
There have been no arrests or interviews under caution, the Met said.
The Prince’s Foundation said it would be “inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation”.
It is understood to be continuing to offer its full co-operation to the Metropolitan Police.
Clarence House reiterated its previous insistence that Prince Charles had “no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities”.
He is president of the foundation but is not involved with its governance, with the charity’s trustees overseeing its day-to-day activities.
The Met’s decision to investigate follows its assessment of a letter it received last September relating to media reports that Prince Charles’ former valet Michael Fawcett allegedly offered to help secure an honour for a Saudi citizen.
Anti-monarchy pressure group Republic reported the heir to the throne and Mr Fawcett to the police last September.
Its chief executive Graham Smith said: “We hope the investigation will be carried out without fear or favour and be as thorough as it needs to be.”
After the allegations emerged, Mr Fawcett temporarily stepped back as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation, before resigning in November. The charity announced an investigation into the allegations.