Police Update: Spring Village man died from natural causes

With reference to the Press Release “DISCOVERY OF BODY AT BUS TERMINAL UNDER INVESTIGATION” dated October 2nd, 2023.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the general public that a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body of Kenneth Mervin Alexander Samuel on October 5th, 2023 at the Kingstown Mortuary.

The Pathologist has ruled the cause of death to be Acute Respiratory Failure (Failure of the Lungs). Accordingly, there will be no criminal probe into the matter.

Source : RSVGPF