PR experts to host brand management workshop for Caribbean entrepreneurs

Debbie-Ann Jollie, “The Stammering Communicator” in collaboration with TND Communications, will host its first Reputation Marketing workshop on Saturday 9th April, 2022, from 2 pm-4 pm.

The workshop themed “Grow Your Business from the Caribbean” is a virtual event focused on teaching Caribbean based service providers how to successfully manage their individual and business reputations so they can grow their brand and increase sales globally. To register for the workshop, entrepreneurs are invited to visit here.

Debbie-Ann Jollie, a Marketing Strategist and Business Development Consultant, and Communications Specialist, Tessa Drayton both of Trinidad & Tobago, have joined forces to lead and drive change in their respective fields while serving the needs of their Caribbean neighbours. Entrepreneurs who are in business 0-5 years, small and medium size businesses (SMBs), C-Suite Executives and Managers, will learn and benefit from the knowledge, experience, and strategies of two leading women in the Marketing and Communications industry.

Attendees can look forward to learning about Leadership and Reputation Management, customer retention strategies and how to remain competitive in the business world.