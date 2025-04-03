Predicting catalyst failures based on on-board diagnostics data

Modern cars are equipped with advanced on-board diagnostics systems that allow monitoring the condition of various components and assemblies. The exhaust gas catalytic neutralizer is one of the most expensive elements of the emission control system, so early detection of problems can save the owner significant money. In the event of a complete failure of this device, the cost of replacement can reach significant amounts, so it is important to know the current catalytic converter price for your car model. The Autocatalyst service offers the purchase of used catalytic neutralizers, which allows you to partially compensate for the costs of purchasing a new one.

On-board diagnostics data provide valuable information about the functioning of the exhaust gas neutralizer and allow you to identify problems at an early stage, when their elimination requires minimal costs. Modern cars continuously monitor the efficiency of the catalytic neutralizer through oxygen sensors located before and after it. Diagnostic parameters

To effectively predict the failure of the neutralizing element, you should pay attention to the following on-board diagnostics indicators:

The ratio of oxygen sensor readings before and after the cleaning element in a normal state, the difference should be noticeable, which indicates the active operation of the neutralizer. If the readings are almost identical, this indicates degradation of the catalytic layer and a decrease in the efficiency of exhaust gas cleaning. Temperature data in the exhaust system abnormally high temperatures may indicate clogging of the internal channels of the neutralizer or chemical degradation of the active layer. Modern diagnostics can detect such deviations long before obvious symptoms of a malfunction appear. Fuel combustion efficiency parameters violations in this area can indirectly affect the service life of the neutralizer. An excessively rich mixture leads to unburned fuel entering the cleaning system and subsequent overheating of the cleaning element.

Regular analysis of these parameters allows you to detect a potential problem before it leads to a complete replacement of an expensive device. Many modern auto repair shops offer advanced diagnostics that go beyond standard error reading.

Preventive measures to extend service life

Knowing the early signs of problems with the neutralizer, you can take a number of measures to prevent its premature failure. Preventive measures will cost significantly less than a complete replacement of the device.

Regular maintenance of the ignition and fuel systems helps maintain the optimal composition of the fuel-air mixture, preventing unburned fuel from entering the neutralizer. The use of high-quality fuel with a low sulfur content also significantly extends the service life of neutralizer.

If diagnostics show initial signs of deterioration in performance, professional cleaning of the system can restore some of the lost efficiency and delay the need for a complete replacement.

If the inevitable replacement of the spent neutralizer occurs, remember that old catalytic converters contain precious metals and have residual value.