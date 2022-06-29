Premier denounces video circulated about police in BVI

Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley says he has been given the assurance by Governor John Rankin that he will hold talks with Police Commissioner Mark Collins after a video began circulating on social media about the police in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

“This is a very unfortunate depiction of the BVI, highly damaging to our image as a tourist destination,” Wheatley said in a broadcast.

He said that the video entitled “Police in Paradise”, is produced by the United Kingdom media house ITV, profiling the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force tackling crime in the BVI.

“The video has unsettled many persons in our local and business community because of its highly distorted portrayal of the British Virgin Islands, which gives the impression that our islands are an unsafe tourist destination infested with drugs and crime. This is not true.”

Wheatley said that he had already spoken to the Governor of the British Overseas Territory, who has overall responsibility for the police.

“He fully agreed that the video is inappropriate and stated he would address the matter with Police Commissioner Mark Collins. Mr Collins has since issued a written apology to the British Virgin Islands public”

In his statement, the Police Commissioner in offering his apologies to the police said the “incomplete video…was intended to be a tool for recruiting officers from the Caribbean and the UK and aimed at capturing the benefits and challenges of policing in the BVI.

“While permission was sought in advance from the relevant authorities specifically for the intended purpose, this raw footage in circulation lacked an introduction and a conclusion and was never intended for public consumption.”

Collins said that he had received the video in its incomplete form and circulated it to a small group of officers within the Force to receive feedback to help with its completion.

“None of the violence, drug trans-shipments or the seizures in this video would ever be appropriate to be viewed by the public,” he said, adding that he is “saddened by the actions taken to bring me and the Force into disgrace.

“I am even more disheartened that the people of this Territory have to endure additional distress and trauma in this already very difficult time,” Collins said.

Wheatley said that in his capacity as Tourism Minister, he wanted to assure “all of our current guests who are right now enjoying the security of our Territory, as well as those persons planning to come to visit our shores to enjoy our white sand beaches, calm sailing waters and friendly people, that the British Virgin Islands is one of the most secure places in the Caribbean and world to vacation and spend your holiday.

“We look forward to welcoming you here to our home that is one of the most beautiful and safest places on earth. To everyone who calls the British Virgin Islands home, let us all continue to do our part to promote tourism, which is everybody’s business.”