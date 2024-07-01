Premier Wheatley & UK Ambassador Discuss UK-OT Cooperation

PREMIER WHEATLEY & UK AMBASSADOR DISCUSS UK-OT INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley and United Kingdom (UK) Ambassador H.E. James Kariuki have discussed international cooperation between and the UK and Overseas Territories (OTs) following a United Nations’ (UN) agreement on the ‘Pact for the Future’, a declaration aimed at reforming the international system to encourage a safer, more peaceful, sustainable and inclusive world for tomorrow’s generation.

In this regard, Premier Wheatley and Ambassador Kariuki discussed the expert reviews launched by UK Foreign Secretary Rt. Hon. David Lammy in September that are currently examining:

the UK’s global impact;

how to maximise the benefits of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) joint integrated development diplomacy model in its development work; and

the UK’s economic capability in diplomacy.

Premier Wheatley stressed the importance of the OTs’ being considered in the expert reviews in the context of a modern partnership between the UK and OTs and respect for the OTs’ self-determination. The UN Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24) visiting mission to the British Virgin Islands from 26th-27th August and governance reform were also discussed.

Ambassador Kariuki affirmed the UK’s staunch commitment to the security, stability and prosperity of the OTs and the importance of UK-OT partnership and international cooperation.

Speaking on his meeting with Ambassador Kariuki, Premier Wheatley said,

“I am grateful for the genuine effort of Ambassador Kariuki and the UK Permanent Mission to engage with the British Virgin Islands and other Overseas Territories on the relevant international and multilateral issues in the UK-OT relationship. The Overseas Territories are strong partners of the UK in several areas of international cooperation. The UK as a pivotal country in the international system can deepen cooperation with the OTs’ in support of our self-determination and efforts to gain greater access to development finance and climate finance that would help drive our sustainable development and climate resilience.”

The meeting took place at the offices of the UK Permanent Mission to the UN in New York on 7th October. Premier Wheatley was joined by Special Enoy Benito Wheatley.”