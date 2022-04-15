President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, to visit Barbados

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, will make an official visit to Barbados over the Easter weekend.

This follows the President’s three-day visit to Jamaica.

During his stay, he will participate in meetings and other activities.

The President will arrive at Grantley Adams International this evening.

The president is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Dame The Most Honorable Sandra Mason and co-chair a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on Saturday.

Before departing the island, he will participate in a press conference, plant a tree in the National Botanical Garden, and observe a road tennis match.

The visit coincides with government efforts to expand and deepen ties with countries in Africa.