President of Suriname says CARICOM could supply fertilizer to the world

The President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi says the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) should find ways to fast-track the production of the abundant natural gas reserves from Suriname, Guyana and Trinidad to fulfill regional demand.

“If we will agree to design, as quick as possible, a common strategy to speed up the exploitation of the gas, then as a region, you can support the entire world and particularly the Caribbean region with fertilisers,” he said.

Santokhi who was speaking during a press conference noted that the disruption in the supply chain of fertilizer due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict will have a serious impact on food security in the Caribbean.

According to the President, the current situation is an opportunity for CARICOM and there is now need for the development of a regional energy strategy.

Meanwhile, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett also said that energy security is a top priority across the region and discussions are presently underway.

In the coming days, during the Heads of Government conference that gets underway on Sunday, the leaders will discuss several issues including climate finance, industrial policy, food security and agriculture, and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

