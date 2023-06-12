St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is expected to leave the state this week for nine days, during which he will visit the United States, Ghana, and France.

“I have several things that I am required to do in the US. “Something to do with CARICOM at ‘50’, there are two addresses that I have to deliver, and there are some important meetings that I have to attend”.

From the US, Gonsalves is expected to travel across the Atlantic to Africa.

“I have to go to Africa from the US; I’ve been invited by the president of the Africa Import Export Bank to their annual meeting in Ghana, and that meeting is taking place on the 20th“.

Gonsalves said from Africa he will travel on to Europe for a meeting in Paris hosted by President Macron.

“Mia Mottley is going to the meeting as well; they want me there as the person from CELAC because there are some things on the international financial architecture that are very important subject matter to be discussed.”

The Prime Minister stated that when leaving Paris for home, he will come through the UK and see if he can get a town hall meeting in London with Vincentian nationals.