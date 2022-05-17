On 13 May 2022, police arrested and charged Jason Cato, 44 years old Prison Officer of Hopewell with two counts of Corruption.

According to investigations, the Accused having been employed in the public service and being charged with the performance of duties by virtue of such employment, corruptly attempted to receive property namely; money for himself on account of something to be afterwards done in the discharge of the duties of his office.

He was also charged for agreeing with Abesia Humphrey that a course of conduct shall be pursued which if the agreement was carried out in accordance with their intention would have necessarily amounted to the commission of the criminal offence of Conveying of a prisoner prohibited article at Belle Isles on 11 May 2022.

Cato appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges and plead not guilty. He was granted bail was granted in the sum of $6000.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned to 22.06.22.