Prisoner stabbed to death over bed space in Guyana

The Guyana Prison Service Tuesday confirmed that an altercation between two prisoners both of whom were facing murder charges has resulted in the death of one of them.

In a statement, the Prison Service said that Mahash Rajpaul was stabbed to death on Monday by Rajkumar Singh after the men got into an argument after Rajpaul accused his fellow remand prisoner of walking on his bed space at the Lusignan jail in East Coast Demerara.

The statement said that the prisoner was stabbed in the chest with an improvised weapon and was taken to the prison infirmary where he died.

The authorities said that they have recovered the murder weapon and that the assailant has been moved to another section of the prison as the investigations continue.