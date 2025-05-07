Prospect Man Arrested for Assault, Theft of Valuables

Landscaper Charged with Assault and Theft

On May 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Rovaldo Robinson, a 22-year-old landscaper of Prospect, with the offences of Assault and Theft.

Investigations revealed that on May 1, 2025, Mr. Robinson allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old security guard of Cane Hall, beating him about the body and causing actual bodily harm. He was further charged with the theft of one (1) purple TCL cell phone valued at $399.00 ECC, one (1) Digicel SIM card valued at $25.00 ECC, and one (1) black and yellow knife valued at $25.00 ECC, for a total value of $449.00 ECC – the property of the said security guard.

Mr. Robinson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on May 5, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was granted in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. The court ordered that he have no contact with the virtual complainant and report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Wednesday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Disclosure was set for June 4, 2025, with case management on December 1, 2025, and trial set for February 3, 2026.