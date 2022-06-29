PTC 2 has caused several flights out of Aruba to be cancelled.

Travellers hoping to get out of Aruba before the arrival of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two had their hopes dashed today as several airlines have either cancelled or delayed their service.

The Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) announced that Skyhigh and EZ Air have cancelled their services today.

KLM and Surinam Airways have delayed their services by 24 hours.

Passengers have been advised to make contact with their airlines regarding flights scheduled for today and tomorrow.

PTC#2 sliding into the Caribbean crossing over Trinidad/Tobago skirting towards Aruba/Curacao. Any MWP fans down there? Rainmaker right now mainly. https://t.co/Hk3pbO7x8H #weather #tropical pic.twitter.com/O5UubEDxw6 — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) June 29, 2022

Despite the cancellations, the airport will remain operational. Aruba remains under a tropical storm warning.

AUA said it will be monitoring the situation to determine what steps it will take to protect its stakeholders.

