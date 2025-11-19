Public Notice for Constituents of East Kingstown, Northern Grenadines

CONSTITUENTS OF THE NORTHERN GRENADINES:

A VOTE FOR DR. FRIDAY IS A WASTED VOTE

The Candidate for the New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday is not qualified to be elected as a member of Parliament.

You are asked to note:

Section 26 (1) of the Constitution of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the supreme law of our land, reads:

“No person shall be qualified to be elected or appointed as a Representative or Senator (hereinafter in this section referred to as a “member”) if he —

(a) is by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state;”

The Statutory Declaration which a candidate is required to sign states:

“That I am duly qualified to be elected as a member of the House of

Assembly for this constituency, and that-

4. I am not by virtue of my own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state;”

Dr. Friday is a citizen of Canada. Canada is a foreign state. Citizenship of Canada was not forced on Dr Friday. He voluntarily applied for and obtained Canadian citizenship and a Canadian passport, and he has been using the passport. He was therefore on nomination day under an acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign state namely, Canada, by virtue of his own act of applying for Canadian citizenship and a Canadian passport, and the using of the passport. He is therefore absolutely disqualified from being elected as a member of the House of Assembly. An objection by electors of the Northern Grenadines was lodged to his nomination on Nomination Day, November 10, 2025.

Do not be fooled, nomination as a candidate for election is a legal prerequisite to election, and a valid nomination is a legal prerequisite to being validly elected. The nomination of a person who is not qualified to be elected is not a valid nomination.

Constituents can be assured that the nomination of Dr. Friday will be successfully challenged.

In these circumstances, please note:

A VOTE FOR DR. FRIDAY IS A WASTED VOTE

