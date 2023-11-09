Puerto Rico declares influenza epidemic as fatalities continue to rise

Puerto Rican health officials have declared an influenza outbreak. This was disclosed during a news conference with the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado López, who was joined by the chief epidemiologist, Melissa Marzán, and the chief medical officer, Iris Cardona.

The Secretary of Health stated that this week’s fatalities jumped to 42, with 903 hospitalisations and 25,900 cases registered for the current influenza season, which began in July.

“The purpose of this epidemic declaration is to alert and inform citizens about the actions that must be taken.” This is not the time to be concerned, but rather to plan to assist prevent the spread of this infection. Already, health-care providers are collaborating on steps to combat the virus’s spread and prevention. Fortunately, we have sufficient screening tests, vaccines, and treatments to deal with influenza cases, and “everyone is accessible and distributed throughout the island,” Mellado said.

The paediatric population aged 0 to 19 years old has been the most affected this season, with 13,666 cases reported, followed by adults aged 20 to 59 years, with 9,656 cases reported, and adults aged 60 and over, with 2,578 cases reported. In the last 12 weeks, there has been a steady increase in influenza cases.

The previous season (2022–2023) ended with 31,710 cases, 1,224 hospitalisations, and 15 fatalities.

“The current flu season started above the alert threshold early and has recently shown epidemic behaviour with 5.7 times more cases than last season to this point,” said Dr Melissa Marzán, Chief Epidemiology Officer.

Meanwhile, Dr. Iris Cardona, Chief Medical Officer, stated that “the message is clear: get vaccinated.” Vaccination is the primary defence against several diseases, and everybody above the age of six months is eligible to receive it. This is offered throughout the island from vaccine providers, community and chain pharmacies, and immunisation programmes organised in commercial centres.We are also vaccinating students at school.”

The Department of Health’s goal is to vaccinate as many individuals as possible before the Christmas season begins.