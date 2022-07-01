Puerto Rico suspends bank operations amid global investigation

Officials in Puerto Rico on Thursday suspended the operations of Puerto Rico-based Euro Pacific International Bank, which officials previously said was suspected of facilitating offshore tax evasion and money laundering.

In 2011, the bank was formed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, before moving to Puerto Rico. It said 70% of its clients were corporations. Retail banking and individual investors accounted for 30% of the remaining 30%.

The investigation was launched by Puerto Rico’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, which said the bank that obtained a license to operate in the U.S. territory in 2017 came under scrutiny following a lack of internal controls, a lack of compliance and a level of insolvency.

According to Natalia Zequeira, despite “numerous opportunities,” the bank “has not complied.”

The bank’s total assets and the number of clients are confidential, according to Zequeira. She said creditors would be paid in a certain order, however.

The chief of the International Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Jim Lee, said he could neither confirm nor deny that founder Peter Schiff is being investigated.

As of now, the agency’s investigations into Euro Pacific International Bank are independent of those conducted by Puerto Rico’s government.

There are no loans or credit cards offered by the bank, but it does offer mutual funds and precious metals accounts, among other things.

