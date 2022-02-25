Putin implies nuclear attack if West interferes in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s implied warning that he could launch nuclear weapons against any country that interferes with his military campaign in Ukraine raises questions about just how seriously the West should take such threats.

And while NATO allies, including the U.S., have assured they will not engage militarily in Ukraine, some experts suggest the Russian president’s comments should not be taken as empty threats.

“It is not something that he’s just saying offhand because he’s sort of trying to simply look tough,” says James Cameron, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Oslo, where he is a member of the Oslo Nuclear Project specializing in arms control.

“There is a rationale. There is the logic there.”

Speaking from the Kremlin on Thursday morning as he launched the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin said Russia would respond instantly if any external force tried to interfere.

“Whoever tries to hinder us, and even more so, to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history,” the Russian president said.

Asked whether Putin’s use of the phrase “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was tantamount to threatening that Russia would use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it was indeed understood as such.

However, he said it should be clear to Putin that NATO also has nuclear weapons.

“Yes, I think that Vladimir Putin must also understand that the Atlantic alliance is a nuclear alliance. That is all I will say about this,” Le Drian said Thursday on French television TF1.

No real possibility of Western military intervention

Cameron said Biden and other leaders have been very clear that there’s no real possibility of military intervention in Ukraine.

“And so in a sense … it’s not a situation where he’s directly confronting NATO with the possibility of nuclear use.”

However, Cameron said Putin’s implied threat of nuclear retaliation isn’t completely empty, as it’s part of his overall strategy “in the sense that there’s a clear co-ordination to it.”

For example, over the weekend, Putin oversaw strategic nuclear exercises involving the launch of hypersonic ballistic missiles and other weapons.