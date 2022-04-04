Putin should face war crimes trial – Biden

US President Biden has again labelled Vladimir Putin a war criminal – and has called for the Russian leader to face trial over the killings in Bucha.

As we’ve been reporting, the bodies of civilians have been found strewn on the streets there. Our reporter in the town has been to the basement of a house where five bodies were found – men with their hands bound who appeared to have been shot dead.

Biden says he’s also seeking more sanctions against Russia over the atrocities, which Moscow denies its troops carried out.

The US president previously caused outrage in Moscow when he first accused Putin of war crimes last month.