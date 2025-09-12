Questions for the SVG Teachers’ Union

I feel compelled to raise some difficult but necessary questions about the direction, focus, and priorities of the SVG Teachers’ Union in recent years.

Time and time again, we have seen the Union rally around certain issues particularly those that provide opportunities for public display, political sparring and media coverage. Yet, when it comes to underlying issues, and often uncomfortable matters affecting teachers’ day to day lives, there is a troubling silence.

Is it because these issues don’t come with the fanfare of a high-profile protest or a flamboyant packaged narrative for social media? Is it that standing up for certain things doesn’t translate into photo ops or headlines?

Teachers are suffering from burnout due to the workload that they are given, more and more teachers are dying and reporting sick, look at the number of teachers who have taken sick leave since 2020 to present, you’ll be surprised at the numbers.

Another case in point, for months now, mathematics teachers across SVG have reportedly gone unpaid. This is not a rumour. It is a direct violation of workers’ rights and yet the Union an entity that is supposed to represent, protect, and advocate for its members has said nothing. No statement. No action. Not even an acknowledgement.

Many of us should begin to question whether the Union truly sees and hears its members. How many teachers can honestly say they’ve ever received a call, a visit, or even a simple message from a Union representative asking about their concerns? How many have felt genuinely represented outside of the professional development workshops during the summer break or the annual rally? certainly, being in the Union did not prevent teachers from losing their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year, we’re told that not enough teachers are participating in Union activities. But before pointing fingers at its members, perhaps the leadership should ask, do teachers feel included? Do they feel valued? Or are they just numbers used to justify funding and bolster appearances?

If the Union only engages when it suits a narrative or boosts its public image, then we are no longer talking about a union we are talking about a brand, teachers do not need branding. We need advocacy. We need action. We need representation.

I hope that the Union will return to its foundational purpose, to stand with teachers, all teachers, whether or not the cameras are watching. Get around to the schools and dialogue with teachers.