(GUYANA) – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, has advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) that Lance Corporal Kristoff De Nobrega police officer, who allegedly shot and killed a man last month, should be charged with murder.

Cops received the recommendation to charge De Nobrega with the offence of murder, contrary to common law, committed on Quindon Bacchus.

Bacchus was shot dead on June 10 as he fled from the police.

The GPF claims Bacchus shot at cops as he attempted to escape.

Ali-Hack also advised that Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Sergeant Dameion McLennon be charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice, contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Simon is also to be charged with the offence of conduct prejudice to good order and discipline, contrary to Section 4(z) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01.

Quindon Bacchus: Murder charge for officer accused of shooting man