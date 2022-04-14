Radiology services will soon be available on Union Island

Health services on Union Island will be expanded with the opening of the smart hospital.
During the opening of the Celina Clouden SMART Hospital, St. Clair Prince said that Radiology services will be available on Union Island soon.
You’ll also notice that we have a small laboratory right here. From Kingstown, we are trying to expand the services of the lab nationwide. The radiology department will, of course, serve Union Island.
“We’re conducting some more assessments to determine what we should do and what kind of methodology we should utilize to make sure radiology and ultrasound services are available here,” Prince said.
The Celina Clouden Hospital and the Mayreau Health Centre were officially handed over to the Ministry of Health and Wellness in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday, as part of the Smart Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean Project.
By partnering with the island’s Health Ministry, PAHO implemented the UK-funded upgrades of USD $1.335 million.
Union Island and Mayreau are two of eight Smart Health Care Facilities being retrofitted to be more resilient to climate change in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.