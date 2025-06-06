Sales Agent charged with Libel

On June 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Rhondol Agustus, a 20-year-old Sales Agent of Ratho Mill, with the offence of libel contrary to the Cyber Crime Act.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully published a picture of a 21-year-old Dancer of Ottley Hall with derogatory words attached to it via Instagram.

The offence was committed on June 5, 2025. Augustus appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 5, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. He was also ordered to report to the central police station every Thursday between 6am and 6pm.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on June 10, 2025