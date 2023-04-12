Rats taking over Kingstown: VCU asks for support in reducing colony

St. Vincent’s capital city, Kingstown, is facing a rodent problem.
The Vector Control Unit in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment is now seeking the support of the public as it moves forward with a campaign to reduce the rodent population in the city.
Senior Environmental Health Officer Dr. Todd Lewis says the campaign to reduce the rodent population in Kingstown is being carried out in three phases.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.