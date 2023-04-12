ADVERT
Download Our App
Wednesday, April 12

Rats taking over Kingstown: VCU asks for support in reducing colony

Lee Yan LaSur
Rat on its business in Kingstown

St. Vincent’s capital city, Kingstown, is facing a rodent problem.

The Vector Control Unit in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment is now seeking the support of the public as it moves forward with a campaign to reduce the rodent population in the city.

Senior Environmental Health Officer Dr. Todd Lewis says the campaign to reduce the rodent population in Kingstown is being carried out in three phases.

 

Source :
API
Share.
Add A Comment

Leave A Reply