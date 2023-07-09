Ravito “Bjay” Llewellyn, a Fairbairn Pasture resident, is the 27th murder victim in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) after being shot and killed early Thursday morning, ( 6th July).

The St. Vincent Times reported the killing on Thursday; however, details on Llewellyn’s murder was obscure at the time, and it was even murkier as of publication time on Sunday.

On Sunday, The St. Vincent Times sought more information from law enforcement but as in Thursday’s instance, it was futile.

According to the Searchlight Newspaper, “unconfirmed reports are that Llewellyn was an intruder at a house in Fairbairn Pasture when he was shot by a police officer.”

On Sunday, IWitness News reported that multiple sources verified to them that Llewellyn was shot and killed by a female corporal.

The RSVGPF had not released an official police report on Llewellyn’s death to the media as of Sunday.

On the weekend, a family member informed the St. Vincent Times that they identified Llewellyn’s body at the morgue and that authorities only gave her sketchy information about how he died.

Llewellyn was 24 years old when he died.