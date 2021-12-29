Recruitment call for the 2022 Youth Ambassadors program

(PR) – The Youth Ambassadors Program aims to develop a cadre of young adults from across countries in the Americas who have a strong sense of civic responsibility, a commitment to their communities, an awareness of current and global issues, and strong interpersonal leadership skills. The program aims to promote mutual understanding, respect, and collaboration between people in the United States and other countries of the Western Hemisphere. The program is open to teenagers ages 15-18 and adult educators (mentors).

This program will explore themes such as civic education, leadership, cross-cultural connections, community service, and youth and social transformation through experiential learning activities; leadership trainings; civic participation at the community level; mentoring by community, business, and NGO leaders; engaging with host families, and volunteering.

What Participants Gain from the Youth Ambassadors Program

Leadership Skills | Intercultural Understanding | Networking Opportunities | Professional Development | Global Perspectives | Scholarship & Fellowship Opportunities Community Service | Communication Skills

Program Details

The program will take place in August 2022. Further program details will be provided.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must be fully vaccinated by April 2022 in order to be considered for program participation.

All Youth Participants must:

Be a citizen and resident of a participating country

Be between 15-18 years old at the start of the exchange

Have at least one semester of high school left after August 2022

Demonstrate leadership potential and community involvement

Have limited U.S. and other international travel experience

Have parental/legal guardian permission to participate in U.S. travel or online programming

All Adult Educator Mentor applicants must

Be a citizen and resident of a participating country

Actively work with youth in a high school or community setting

Be willing and able to meet periodically with selected students from their city or region during the 2022/2023 academic year to support and monitor their follow-on work

Participating Countries

The Bahamas, Suriname, Guyana, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago.