RedRoot SVG appeal for safe home to protect women in crisis

RedRoot SVG Issues Urgent Appeal for Safe Home to Protect Women in Crisis

RedRoot SVG Inc. is making an urgent appeal to the public, private sector, and Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for immediate support in securing a Safe Home for Women a vital resource that the organisation has been striving to establish for the past three years.

Every day, RedRoot SVG receives calls and visits from women in abusive relationships who are desperately seeking safety. In the past, the organisation has paid for rental properties to house women temporarily, but the rising number of cases has now exhausted our resources. Currently, there is no safe home available anywhere in the country for women and children fleeing violence.

“We are seeing an increase in women reaching out to us for shelter and safety, but we no longer have the capacity to respond,” said Phylicia Alexander-Lavia, Executive Director of RedRoot SVG Inc. “This is not just an urgent need it is a matter of life and death. We are appealing to anyone who can help: whether it is by donating a house, providing property, or supporting us financially to establish a permanent safe home.”

The envisioned safe home will not only provide immediate safety but also serve as a bridge to independence. Women who enter the safe home will have access to RedRoot’s services, including:

Counseling and mental health support

Legal aid through our Legal Aid Clinic

Skills training programs

Job placement support

This holistic approach will allow women to move from crisis to stability transitioning from the safe home into secure employment and independent living.

RedRoot SVG is therefore calling on:

Government officials to provide land or property for this purpose;

to provide land or property for this purpose; Businesses and individuals to contribute financially or donate property;

to contribute financially or donate property; The wider community to stand in solidarity and support the women of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Women’s lives are at stake. We cannot continue to turn them away. We need urgent help to create a safe home that will protect, empower, and give them hope for the future,” said Alexander-Lavia.