Region is being severely tested by numerous global challenges

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett says regional heads are gathering at a time when the region is being severely tested by the numerous global challenges, which collectively have a deleterious effect on our ability to return to, much less maintain, our trajectory of growth and development.

Barnett speaking at the opening of the 43rd meeting of CARICOM heads said as much as the insights gleaned and the promises made by others, in the final analysis, it is what we do for ourselves that will make the difference. And, making that difference in the lives of the people of the community is what has been the impetus driving the initiatives which we have been undertaking.

“It is evident in the energy with which we have been addressing the issue of food production and security led by the President of Guyana, and supported by a Ministerial Task Force. This has gone beyond focusing on the objective of cutting the regional food import bill by 25 percent by 2025, important as that is, to encompassing comprehensive actions, to create an agri-food sector that will finally put our Region on the road to self-sufficiency. This work has become even more crucial given the global food crisis first triggered by the supply chain difficulties, and then vastly worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine involving two countries that produce a significant amount of the world’s grain and wheat”.

The World Food Programme estimates the ripple effects of the war could increase the number of people facing severe food insecurity by 47 million in 2022. And, as the UN Secretary-General pointed out recently, “This year’s food crisis is about lack of access. Next year could be about lack of food.”

Barnett said in light of the aforementioned It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to ensure that the region’s agri-food initiative makes a difference in the lives of our people, particularly the farmers and fisherfolk.

“Just as important as food and nutrition security is the existential threat of climate change. The latest report of the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change last cautioned that without immediate and deep emissions reductions across sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will be beyond reach. The impact of that reality is already manifesting itself in our Region. As Prime Minister Davis of The Bahamas reminded us recently, his country has suffered more than four billion United States dollars (USD 4 billion) in loss and damage from hurricanes and storms, since 2015”, Dr Barnett said.

“It is why we have been so forceful in our advocacy for greater access to climate financing to help us adapt to the phenomenon, as well as to respond to loss and damage caused by climatic events. There has been headway and we will continue the struggle along with our partners among the global Small Island and Low-lying Coastal Developing States (SIDS), because success in this fight will definitely make a difference in the lives of our people”.

The CARICOM SG said a major consideration, in going forward, is striving to make a difference in the lives of the region’s youth.

“Sixty percent of the population of the Caribbean Community is under the age of 30. Our young people are central to our efforts at building a sustainable and resilient society. We must, therefore, never cease in our attempts to create opportunities to develop and utilise their creativity and innovative skills, and to explore avenues to facilitate youth involvement in planning and preparation for the future”.

Addressing solutions for our Region requires collective intellect and will to act together, Dr Barnett stated.