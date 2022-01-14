Region-Wide Service Interruption of DCash Platform

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) hereby advises that the DCash platform has experienced an interruption in service that has affected all users. This break in service has been caused by a technical issue and the subsequent necessity for additional upgrades. Therefore, DCash transactions are not being processed at this time.

The ECCB is fully aware of the impact of this service interruption to all of our DCash partners. We are actively and diligently working with our service provider, technical partner and specialists to bring the platform back online.

A report has been made and logged of all failed transactions. These transactions will be honoured as soon as full DCash service is restored. You have our assurance that while DCash service has been interrupted, all DCash wallet balances remain secure and unaffected.

Since the DCash pilot launch on March 31, 2021, we have continued our work on building a robust and resilient technology to underpin our digital currency. This remains our mission. The current service interruption is unfortunate but is providing a useful opportunity for testing the resilience of our platform ahead of commercial deployment and integration.

The ECCB extends its sincere apology for the inconvenience this disruption has caused our DCash partners and customers.

If you have any questions about this issue, please feel free to contact your DCash Account Manager, or the DCash Pilot Team at [email protected]