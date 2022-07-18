Regional govt’s should add COVID vaccine to immunization regimen

Barbados and other countries in the region should consider adding the COVID-19 vaccine to their regular child immunization schedules.

The suggestion in this regard has come from the Minister of Health in Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Molwyn Joseph, who believes all regional governments should explore the issue.

During a media workshop hosted by UNICEF and USAID in the twin-island nation, Beyond COVID-19: The Children’s Story, he briefly addressed the issue.

Sir Molwyn told Barbados TODAY after his address that the matter should be on regional health ministers’ agendas.

COVID is going to be with us for some time, so I think it’s not too soon to have this discussion,” he said. The discussion should be led by PAHO [the Pan American Health Organization].

“I have seen many of our children die in Antigua and Barbuda after contracting COVID from their parents or family members, so we should at least begin the dialogue.”

While Sir Molwyn did not expect all stakeholders to be on board immediately, given the sensitive nature of the issue, he was hopeful that once fully informed, they would see its benefits.

“As new policies are implemented, it sometimes takes a period of adjustment to adapt. What we should do is engage in educational programs and provide information to families. I think we can expect the same families to accept the new vaccine, so I do not expect a lot of negativity,” he said.