Visiting SVG? Relax and Sip at Coconut Grove

While St Vincent and the Grenadines is known for its sea and sun, it has now added relaxation to the list. And with that being said, welcome to Coconut Grove, the ultimate beach club experience in SVG.

Coconut Grove is the ideal spot that offers a real escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Located on St Vincent South East coast, at Canash Beach, it’s the perfect palace to soak up the early morning rays of the sun, relax and sip on your favourite drink, and return to bask in the glow of the setting sun.

Coconut Grove is 7.5 Kilometers from Argyle Airport and 8.9 Kilometers from the Capital city Kingstown.

To arrive at Coconut Grove, you must first book your flight to SVG. From the United Kingdom, hop aboard Virgin Atlantic Wednesdays and Sunday flights; from New York, fly Caribbean Airlines.

If you want to do island hopping, you can land at Barbados Grantley Adams Airport and take the 25 minutes trip over with LIAT or Inter Caribbean Airways.

Oh, and by the way, you can be the next Stella and come get your groove on at Coconut Grove.