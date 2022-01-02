Rep. Adam Schiff says invasion of Ukraine is ‘likely’

NY POST – Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday he believes it is “very likely” that Russia will invade Ukraine as President Biden prepared for another call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the tense standoff.

“I fear that Putin is very likely to invade. I still, frankly, don’t understand the full motivation for why, why now he’s doing this. But he certainly appears intent on it unless we can persuade him otherwise,” Schiff (D-Calif.) said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“And I think nothing other than a level of sanctions that Russia has never seen will deter him, and that’s exactly what we need to do with our allies,” he added.

Biden said he warned President Vladimir Putin during their phone call on Thursday that he will be hit with “severe sanctions” if an attack is launched against Ukraine.

“I made it clear to President Putin that we will have severe sanctions, we will increase our presence in Europe, with NATO allies,” Biden told reporters last Friday.

“We made it clear he cannot, I’ll emphasize, cannot, invade Ukraine,” the president said.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said it’s hard to gauge Putin’s intentions with Ukraine amid the buildup of thousands of Russian troops and heavy military equipment along Ukraine’s eastern border.

“But what they are doing, we know, is threatening Ukraine as a valid elected democracy, both having invaded it prior and annexing portions of the country in Crimea and in the Donbass region, destabilizing the country, and seeking to have a portion of the country align itself with Russia, and then threatening the remainder of the country,” Turner said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”