On Friday 22 April, the National African-American Reparations Commission and the Caribbean Reparations Commission are expected to meet virtually to discuss the state of the global reparations movement and related topics.

The National/International Reparations Summit was held at York College in New York City in the middle of April, 2015, bringing together some 200 reparations leaders from 22 countries.

The National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) was launched at that event. In-person dialogue between CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) members and the new NAARC commissioners was a highlight of the Summit.

In sum, the 2015 summit contributed to the growth of reparations movements in both the USA and the Caribbean and for slavery reparation initiatives in Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

In honor of the 7th anniversary of NAARC, members of both Commissions will hold a virtual dialogue on Friday, April 22 at 7:00 pm EST.

In the months and years ahead, the two Commissions will examine the current state of reparations movements in the United States and the Caribbean and explore joint strategies and actions to strengthen the growing global movement.