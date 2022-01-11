These solutions will be showcased in the Resilient Caribbean Cities Photo Competition 2022 , which launches today. Applicants have until March 31, 2022, to submit their photographs and short captions illustrating climate resilience solutions, to get a chance to win a cash prize.

OCES – Eastern Caribbean cities are at risk from the impacts of climate change, including rising seas, floods, droughts and storms – but they are rich in climate resilience solutions too.

The entries will be used to make an inspiring online photo gallery for public viewing at a later date in 2022.

A recent science report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted that sea-level rise will increasingly threaten small islands as the world warms, and the Caribbean could face reduced rainfall in the months of June, July and August.

Solutions to climate change impacts include ‘green infrastructure’, such as planting trees on slopes and mangroves on coasts, to reduce erosion from heavy rain and high waves.

Design and technology in the built environment – like energy-efficient, climate-smart architecture and use of renewable energy – are important for creating resilience.

Resilience solutions can also include innovations in government and business to reduce climate risks. This includes protecting people and assets when extreme weather is forecasted.

The competition is an initiative of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, the University of the West Indies, the Université des Antilles and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Adapt’Action programme.

Speaking about the initiative, Crispin d’Auvergne, Programme Director for Climate and Disaster Resilience at the OECS Commission said:

“We know climate change is already taking a toll on the Eastern Caribbean, but there is a lot we can do, especially through smarter urban planning and design in our cities, to avoid some of its impacts. This photo competition is a chance for students, urban planners, and citizens across the region to document and share some of the great actions people are already taking to address climate change. It is an opportunity to educate ourselves about what more we can do to become resilient to climate change.”

The competition is open to budding photographers of all ages. Captions and descriptions of the resilience solutions can be submitted in either English or French to: [email protected] before the March 31 deadline.

Entrants will have the opportunity to win a top cash prize of 750 XCD, and two runner-up prizes of 300 XCD each.

Submissions are invited in three categories:

People power: social and business innovations for resilience

social and business innovations for resilience Nature-based solutions : green and blue infrastructure that boosts resilience

: green and blue infrastructure that boosts resilience Design and technology: resilient features of the built environment and infrastructure

Winners will be notified by mid-April and a public announcement and launch of the online photo gallery will take place in May 2022.

Visit https://bit.ly/rcc-photo2022 for entry forms.

For more information, contact the OECS at [email protected], or email [email protected]

About the project

The project Building climate-resilient cities in the Eastern Caribbean seeks to equip today’s and tomorrow’s urban planners and practitioners with the tools, expertise and critical thinking skills to transform Eastern Caribbean cities into places that are socially just and resilient to climate hazards. The project is doing this by developing a new, tailored educational curriculum for urban planning students and professionals in the region. This has the potential to transform the way Eastern Caribbean cities adapt to climate change.

The project also seeks to raise broader public awareness of climate change and support for resilience measures by running this photo competition, which will engage and motivate citizens from across the Eastern Caribbean region.