Return to Cuba by American Airlines is on the horizon

American Airlines is looking to resume five routes to Cuba in November 2022.

American plans to commence the following services:

One year-round daily frequency between Miami and Holguín (Frank País Airport, HOG), starting on November 4. One year-round daily frequency between MIA and Matanzas/Varadero (Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport, VRA), starting on November 3. Two year-round daily frequencies between Miami and Santa Clara (Abel Santamaría Airport, SNU), starting on November 3, 2022. One year-round daily frequency between Miami and Camagüey (Ignacio Agramonte International Airport, CMW), starting on November 4. One year-round daily frequency between Miami and Santiago de Cuba (Antonio Maceo Airport, SCU), starting on November 5.

Overall, American Airlines would have 12 daily flights between Miami and Cuba by November. Currently, the airline operates six daily services from MIA to Havana International Airport (HAV). It is the largest operator between the United States and Cuba, with 46% of the market share.

American Airlines proposes to operate its services from Miami to Santa Clara, Holguín, and Varadero with the 172-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This aircraft has a three-class configuration, with 16 business seats, 30 main cabin extra seats, and 126 economy seats.

Meanwhile, the services from Miami to Camagüey and Santiago e Cuba will be operated with the 128-seat Airbus A319 aircraft. This plane has a three-class configuration with eight business seats, 24 main cabin extra seats, and 96 economy seats.

DOT is making it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba

Earlier this month, the US DOT lifted the flight restrictions imposed during the Trump administration in 2019, making it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba.

The restrictions prevented US airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. The Trump administration said the reason to ban US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana was to prevent tourism to Cuba, which is barred by US law.

Currently, American Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines are the only three carriers operating flights to Havana. There are 91 weekly services between the United States and Cuba, 13 flights per day.

