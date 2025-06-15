RFK Jr. undergoes experimental stem cell therapy in Antigua

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has disclosed undergoing an unproven stem cell treatment at a clinic in Antigua, sparking discussions about the broader implications for stem cell regulation.

Kennedy made the admission during a public appearance at a regenerative medicine roundtable, where he shared details of his experience with the experimental procedure.

The treatment reportedly took place outside of U.S. regulatory oversight, raising questions about the safety and efficacy of such procedures performed abroad.

The clinic involved is located in Antigua, a jurisdiction that operates under different medical and regulatory standards than those enforced by agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kennedy’s acknowledgment comes amid ongoing debates surrounding stem cell therapies and their potential deregulation under current policies.

Experts have expressed concerns that this could signal a growing trend toward seeking experimental treatments in countries with less stringent oversight, potentially bypassing established safety protocols.