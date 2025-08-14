UPDATE: Contractor dies in vehicular accident

FATAL VEHICULAR ACCIDENT IN RICHLAND PARK

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal vehicular accident that occurred in Richland Park on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 11:45 p.m., a red Suzuki Escudo jeep, registration number PK207, owned and driven by Angus Pompey, a 55-year-old contractor of Richland Park, went over an embankment onto private property. The driver was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

The body was later transported to the Kingstown Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF extends sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Pompey during this time of loss.

The public is urged to exercise caution and observe all road safety rules when driving. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact Police Control at 457-1211, the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810, or the Public Relations and Complaints Department at 485-6891.

Investigations are ongoing.