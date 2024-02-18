SHOOTING INCIDENT IN ARNOS VALE UNDER INVESTIGATION

A 49-year-old resident of Richland Park was shot in his left leg on Saturday 18th February 2024 outside of Roy’s Pharmacy in Arnos Vale.

According to preliminary information, the victim and an employee of the pharmacy were involved in an altercation when he was shot.

The victim was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment where he is currently warded in stable condition.

Police in the Calliaqua district responded to the incident and have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The alleged shooter is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Calliaqua Police Station at 1-784-458-4200, Police Emergency at 911/999, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. Any information received will be treated confidentially.