Quiet Exit for Richmond Gabriel University After 13 Years in St. Vincent

Richmond Gabriel University (All Saints) has closed its two St Vincent (SVG) campuses and relocated to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

According to sources, the medical university had fewer than 100 students enrolled as of last semester.

The institution and the Ministry of Education on the island have not provided any information concerning the shutdown.

On Friday, all furniture and equipment were taken from the Belair facility and stored at Arnos Vale for shipment to the Dutch Island.

Several employees informed the St Vincent Times that they worked until Friday because management never told them to cease working.

“We have no idea why they are relocating, and there is no information about severance or holiday pay.” We are at a loss.

Approximately twenty-two employees worked for the now-closed university, which has been in operation here for 13 years and is owned by Canadians.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has chartered Richmond Gabriel University and authorized it to confer graduate and post-graduate degrees, including the Doctor of Medicine (MD), upon students who successfully complete all graduation requirements, according to its website. The National Accreditation Board of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has accredited the university and duly registered it.

All calls to the university went unanswered. The campuses were located in Belair and Arnos Vale.