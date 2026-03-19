Ridge-to-Ridge initiative delivers fencing to small ruminant producers

On Friday 13th March 2026, the Conserving Biodiversity and Reducing Land Degradation using a Ridge-to-Ridge Approach, and the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), conducted a handing over ceremony of Livestock Fencing Material to Small Ruminant Farmers. This event took place at the Fitz-Hughes Playing Field.

Cuthbert Knights, Permanent Secretary, noted that the provision of fencing materials will contribute to the development of more resilient farming systems. He urged farmers to regard the materials as a valuable investment toward enhancing agricultural production and overall productivity.

He further emphasized that such improvements are expected to strengthen livelihoods and advance food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Makini Barrow, Project Coordinator at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), explained that the initiative is designed to support farmers in adopting improved animal husbandry and sustainable land management practices, while also contributing to wider environmental protection within key watershed areas.

She further highlighted that the project reflects the Ridge-to-Reef approach, which acknowledges the critical interconnection between forests, agricultural lands, and rivers.

Hon. Israel Bruce, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, delivered remarks emphasizing that livestock production continues to serve as a vital pillar of the agricultural economy. He underscored that the provision of these materials represents an investment aimed at safeguarding pasture lands, enhancing sustainability, and mitigating environmental impacts.

The Minister further noted that strengthening livestock management not only supports food security and rural livelihoods but also contributes to the long-term resilience of the agricultural sector.