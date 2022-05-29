Rise in flood waters on Guyana-Venezuela border

Floodwaters are rising along Venezuela’s border with Guyana and in communities along the Cuyuni River, according to the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

According to a flood update released by the CDC last evening, water levels are on the rise in Devil’s Hold along the Cuyuni River and in Eteringbang along the border with Venezuela.

In spite of the fact that rains have stopped in the area at the moment, the CDC has received updates that the water at Devil’s Hold is relatively high. Water levels at Eteringbang are approximately 12 inches high, but the rain continues there. CDC representatives will closely monitor and assess the situation with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) representatives, the agency said.

In addition, flooding continues in Regions 2, 5, and 9.

In Region 9, parts of Lethem and neighbouring farmlands are inundated with high levels of water.

Precipitation is forecast to increase exponentially by Wednesday, according to the Hydrometeorological Service.

CDC continues to urge residents to remain vigilant and cautious during the rainy season.