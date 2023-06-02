Montgomery Daniel, St. Vincent’s minister of transport, believes road upgrades are essential if the island is to properly accept larger and heavier vehicles being imported.

Daniel stated on Friday, May 26, that due to the rugged terrain of SVG, road networks have been a subject of contention since colonial times. According to the minister, while the major road was built along the coast, roads in the interior built primarily for estates were not designed for the quantity of transportation that exists today.

“In 2001, the ministry mandated a road width of 21 feet (six meters) for primary roads and 18 feet (5.5 meters) for secondary roads.” More than two decades later, these criteria are no longer appropriate for the type of vehicles in use, particularly for heavy-duty vehicles such as containers.”

Daniel stated that their size, length, and width continue to be problematic for road use and offer a challenge to the Traffic Department.

“In the Ministry, we are discussing improving the width of the main roads because, when one sees a 40-foot container moving on the road and turning corners, one realizes the challenges that exist as well as the safety of other road users. added to this is the unwillingness of many homeowners to adhere to the Physical Planning Department’s proximity standards to major roadways is a challenge for the Ministry.”

Additional secondary roads for one-way traffic are being considered, Daniel stated.