Brazen daylight heist at C.B. Romney Tortola Pier Park under investigation

C.B. Romney Tortola Pier Park Robbery.

Authorities in the British Virgin Islands have stated that no stone would be left unturned in their pursuit of the perpetrators of a brazen daylight heist at the C.B. Romney Tortola Pier Park.

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is looking for witnesses to a robbery that occurred about 2 p.m. on Saturday. Two people wearing completely in white were spotted walking towards House of Luxury and then running into the parking lot, blasting a pistol in the air, according to sources.

The incident resulted in no injuries.

At the time of the occurrence, several people were at or around Pier Park. Those who observed the robbery are being asked to provide the RVIPF Intelligence Unit with any information, no matter how minor it may appear.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police informed members of the National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday’s armed robbery at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park.

The NSC expressed gratitude to God that no one was physically hurt during the incident.

“The NSC wishes to reassure everyone that the security of the people of the Virgin Islands is of paramount concern, and that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this crime to justice.”

The NSC is urging anybody with knowledge on individuals responsible for this heinous conduct to call Crime Stoppers and/or the confidential and untraceable hotline 800-8477[TIPS], 800-847-8477, and 368-9339.

Source : BVI Police