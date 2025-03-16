St Vincent’s Speaker of Parliament Visits Cuba

Speaker of the House of Assembly of SVG starts official visit to Cuba.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Honorable Rochelle Forde, arrived in Cuba for an official visit.

The distinguished visitor was received at José Martí International Airport of Havana, by Mr. Alberto Núñez Betancourt, MP, Deputy President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba.

The Honorable Speaker was invited by the President of the Cuban parliament and the Council of State, His Excellency Mr. Esteban Lazo Hernández and the main purpose of the visit is to continue to develop interparliamentary ties between both nations, that have maintained diplomatic relations for 32 years.

Mrs. Forde will visit centers of economic, historical, scientific and cultural interest. She will also hold official talks with Cuban authorities, including with Mr. Esteban Lazo.