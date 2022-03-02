Roman Abramovich Puts Chelsea Up for Sale, Asking Price, 4 billion

Amid mounting pressure, Roman Abramovich has put Chelsea on the market and is inviting bids from potential buyers, according to reports.

The Chelsea supremo has decided to sell up and he is demanding £4billion for the club.

The Russian oligarch, 55, bought the Blues in 2003 and has led them to the most successful spell in their history, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League twice.

But his association with one of England’s largest clubs has been scrutinised in the wake of compatriot Vladimir Putin ‘s invasion of Ukraine last week.

Abramovich has ties with the 69-year-old and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola declared he and his fellow oligarchs should not be able to “hide behind a veneer of respectability” by owning sports clubs and other foreign assets.