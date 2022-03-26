Roman Abramovich threw £5m Caribbean party with guests staying on ‘super-yachts’

Former Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich once threw a New Year’s Eve party that is said to have cost in the region of £5million – and included a special performance from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Russian oligarch, who has reportedly opened talks with a Turkish club as he looks for a new footballing home, is said to have hosted on his luxury estate home on the Caribbean island of St Barts.

As well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the invitation list is said to have included Orlando Bloom, Kanye West, Gwen Stefani, Beyonce and even the late Prince.

Called the most coveted party invitation of the year by The Telegraph, the £58 million estate is said to have hosted 300 guests at the expense of £5million.

Guests are said to have been told to wear island chic attire, with the event running from 10pm until 4am at which time they would retire to a fleet of super-yachts.

The previous year, George Lucas, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Demi Moore were reportedly on the invite list, with Abramovich joined by model girlfriend Dasha Zhukova.

Abramovich, now 55, received the Eclipse super-yacht back in 2010, following a build that had an estimated cost of over £300million.

Eclipse was initially the world’s longest private yacht at 533 feet, and it includes two helicopter pads with around 70 staff members employed.

As well as those features are 24 guest cabins, two swimming pools as well as several hot tubs and a disco hall – and he might now be taking it to Turkey.