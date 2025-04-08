Romania Offers 11 Fully Funded Scholarships to Vincentians

SCHOLARSHIPS WILL BE OFFERED TO STUDY IN ROMANIA

As of September, 2025, eleven (11) fully-funded scholarships will be offered to Vincentians who are interested in pursuing studies in Romania at the Transilvania University of Brasov.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a press briefing on Monday April 7th, 2025. Speaking at Cabinet Room, PM Gonsalves who visited Romania last week, said these scholarships present an excellent opportunity for young Vincentians, with added benefits such as part-time work allowances during studies depending on the course being pursued.

“I am hopeful, and I want the young people to listen to me, because we have so many options these days, our students are picking and choosing,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

He added that the details of the scholarships will be released soon. In addition to educational and governmental engagements, the Prime Minister also met with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Romania and the Chamber of Commerce of the city of Bucharest.

Discussions focused on trade, investment, and business development and the Prime Ministersaid that he has invited a Romanian trade contingent to St. Vincent and the Grenadines while a trade delegation from St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to visit Romania.