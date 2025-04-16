Romanians Honoured for Pivotal Role in Reconstruction Efforts

ROMANIANS HONOURED FOR SUPPORT IN RECONSTRUCTION

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a cocktail reception on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the official residence of the Prime Minister to honour the Romanian team which played a pivotal role in post-disaster reconstruction efforts in the Southern Grenadines.

The event, hosted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, recognized the contributions of the Romanian contingent, led by Mr. Danut Dumitrescu. The team was instrumental in the rebuilding of key infrastructure, particularly on the island of Canouan.

In his address, Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed gratitude to the team for their outstanding service and solidarity. “Your dedication and hard work have helped restore essential services and facilities”, said PM Gonsalves.

“The Romanian team worked closely with local authorities on several critical projects, including the reconstruction of government buildings such as the Administrative Centre and the Police Station. A waterfront building, now transformed into an attractive bar and restaurant, was also rebuilt with their assistance. Additionally, a series of innovative retail shops, constructed from repurposed containers, were erected to support local businesses,” Dr. Gonsalves explained.

Each member of the Romanian team received a plaque of appreciation in recognition of their contributions.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Neva Cordice, also delivered brief remarks, Cordice noted that the Romanian support came at a crucial point in the recovery process.

“The assistance provided by the Romanian team came at a time when the Ministry of Housing was in need of skilled trade workers…their volunteers brought not only technical expertise but also much-needed manpower, which greatly accelerated the rebuilding stage,” Cordice remarked.

The reception marked not only a celebration of progress but also a tribute to international solidarity and the spirit of cooperation that continues to guide the nation’s recovery journey.