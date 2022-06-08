Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s PM, calls for an end to the Cuba blockade

Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, has called on members of the Organisation of American States (OAS) to join him in calling for an end to the U.S. blockade against Cuba and a reversal of Cuba’s unjust classification as a State which sponsors terrorism.

Skerrit says that boycotts and exclusions are equally harmful to the Summit’s outcomes as being excluded. He believes that true multilateralism includes and shelters everyone, gives a voice to everyone, and respects everyone.

We share a neighbourhood in the Americas. One country’s back yard is another’s front yard.

There is no way for a problem that begins in my back yard to end up in your front yard, or vice versa, to be resolved without a common dialogue, buy-in, political will, cooperation, agreed action, and joint implementation.

Leadership in the region means promoting inclusion, justice, peace, and prosperity. We can accomplish this through genuine regional dialogue and cooperative action.”

In light of this realization, Skerrit, as a committed regionalist, travels to California to be a part of the conversation and to participate in the Summit. He does so as proud recipient of the Jose Marti award, as a brother of the ALBA nations, as a member of the Global South, and as a friend of the Global North, as a leader and citizen of these Americas.