Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine has been appointed the new principal of the university’s St Augustine campus by the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The University Council of The UWI took the decision on April 29.

Antoine will succeed outgoing principal Professor Brian Copeland on August 1 and become the first woman to hold the post.

Antoine holds a doctorate in offshore financial law from Oxford University and has been a Cambridge and Oxford scholar.

Antoine began her career with The UWI as a temporary law lecturer at Cave Hill campus in 1989, then became a lecturer in 1991.

As a result, she has served in several high-ranking positions at UWI, including law faculty dean and pro-vice-chancellor of the Board for Graduate Studies and Research.

Antoine was instrumental in creating the Makandal Daaga Scholarship, an equal-opportunity scholarship aimed at supporting students who excel in and out of the classroom.

She has also served on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States, where she has been the Rapporteur for Persons of African Descent and the Rapporteur for Indigenous Peoples.

Antoine has been an advocate for the decriminalisation of marijuana and the development of a sustainable cannabis industry as chairman of Caricom’s marijuana commission.

In addition, she currently serves as president of the Family Planning Association.